Video: Union County Authorities Probing Plainfield Homicide

PLAINFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Union County authorities are hoping newly released surveillance footage will help lead them to a person of interest in a homicide in Plainfield Thursday evening.
Plainfield police officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1000 block of East Second Street around 5:45pm Dec. 29.
Upon arrival they discovered 32-year-old Shamar Coleman of Plainfield suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Union County Prosecutor’s Office, along with the Plainfield Police Department, Union County Sherriff’s Office, and the Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit are currently investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Task Force Sgt. Jose Vendas at 908-358-3048 or Detective Richard Acosta at 908-347-0404.
A reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment is being offered by the Union County Crime Stoppers.