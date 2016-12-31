At Long Last, Second Avenue Subway Set To Open For New Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The biggest New Year’s Eve countdown in New York City may not be in Times Square, but rather on Second Avenue.

As CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported, the new extension of the Q Train along Second Avenue opens on Sunday – a mere 98 years after it was first proposed.

On Saturday evening, business owners at the 72nd Street stop said they never thought the moment would arrive. Years of constructions took a toll.

“I’m glad this thing is over,” said Lawrence Michael. “This was like a nightmare.”

Michael said he poured his life savings into his Indian restaurant, and was very close to shutting its doors.

“I lost customers. I lose business. Sometimes it’s very hard for me to pay to my staff, you know?” Lawrence said. “I sell my car to pay the rent.”

The dry cleaners next door also suffered. Casey Seng said her longstanding family-run business on the Upper East Side almost closed because of construction and traffic congestion.

“The construction – I lose a lot of customers,” Seng said. “I lost customers because not convenient to come here, you know.”

But for the retail shops, there is quite literally light at the end of the tunnel. The hope is the new line will bring a big boost to their businesses.

Residents such as Brian Rand are also happy the trains will be up and running.

“It was loud, but you know, these guys worked around the clock the last couple of months. I’ve seen them out here at night,” he said. “They did a good job – and hats off to them.”

A ceremonial ride will take place at a New Year’s Eve party before the official opening Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier this month.

But full service will not start up for a full week. The trains will start going around the clock starting Jan. 9.

The long-anticipated subway will extend the Q train north to 96th Street. The W Train has been revived to take over the Q Train’s former route in Queens.

The second phase of the Second Avenue subway project would extend the service to 125th Street.