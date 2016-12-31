Traffic And Subway Changes In Store For New Year’s Eve

December 31, 2016 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Alex Denis, New Years Eve, Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Times Square will soon be packed with two million people for the big New Year’s Eve celebration.

The NYPD isn’t taking any chances with their safety as final preparations are underway for tonight’s bash.

Barricades are up and soon police will move in at least 65 garbage trucks to surround the perimeter of Times Square. The extra security is in response to recent terror attacks in France and Germany.

If you find yourself traveling near Times Square, expect a number of road closures.

As CBS2’s Alex Denis reported, changes in Midtown will start this afternoon. The NYPD will start closing down access to Times Square — stretching from 41st Street to 59th Street between 6th and 8th Avenues. The exact times these blocks will start closing will depend on when people start arriving to the area.

Expect difficulty traveling across town as far north as 59th Street. If you do plan on going to Times Square for tonight’s party, make sure to enter from either 6th or 8th Avenues.

Additionally, there will be several changes for subway riders throughout the day.

From noon until after midnight, the N, Q, and R trains will skip the 49th Street station in both directions, and from 7 pm until midnight the 42nd Street exit will be closed for N, Q, R, 1, 2, 3, 7, and S trains.

