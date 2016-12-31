Trump Wishes Happy New Year To All, Including His ‘Many Enemies’

PALM BEACH, F.L. (CBSNewYork/AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has an unusual New Year’s message for his Twitter followers.
He is wishing a “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly.”
Trump adds, “they just don’t know what to do,” ending his message with the word, “Love!”
The president-elect will be spending his New Year’s Eve at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.
He’ll be throwing a private party that is expected to draw hundreds of guests, including action star Sylvester Stallone.
One Comment
To all those who are saying not to gloat now that Trump has won, I say this:
I have been called racist, sexist, misogynist, homophobic, transphobic, Islamophobic, hateful, ignorant, bigoted and about 17 other completely untrue things by Hillary’s supporters for at least the last 18 months. I lived under the Obama Administration for the last eight years, and the world didn’t end. Yes, it was a bitter pill to swallow, but I got on with my life. I didn’t threaten to assassinate the president, my fellow citizens, or riot because my candidate didn’t get elected.
Way too long have we suffered under liberal tyranny.
-The border is dangerous as hell.
-Our cities are collapsing (Detroit, Baltimore, Philadelphia, St. Louis)
-Too many Americans are broke as hell.
-Affordable healthcare is expensive as hell. Mine is $650/month now. My car insurance is still $25 per month (from Insurance Panda), but who knows what Obama’s plans for that are?
-And Hillary is corrupt as hell.
We woke up to a new future and a new start.
We might even be able to say Merry Christmas now and not be looked upon as being strange!