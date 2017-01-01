2 Men Killed In Separate Hit-And-Runs In Queens, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men were killed early Sunday in two separate hit-and-runs in Queens and Brooklyn, according to police.

The first incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Rockaway Boulevard and South Conduit Avenue in Queens.

Police said a 52-year-old man was trying to cross South Conduit Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east. The driver then took off, police said.

One man who works nearby said he heard the crash.

“I could hear like the car hit something,” he told 1010 WINS’ Darius Radzius.

The man was found with severe injuries to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second incident happened just after 5 a.m. at Conduit Boulevard and Crescent Street in Brooklyn.

Police said a 53-year-old man was struck by a black 2007 Lexus sedan as he was trying to cross Conduit. The driver of the Lexus then took off on foot after crashing the car into a guard rail, police said.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigations into both crashes are ongoing.