Man Wanted In East New York Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man they say shot another man in East New York Sunday morning.
The suspect approached the 31-year-old male victim in front of 653 Stanley Ave. and displayed a firearm before discharging three rounds, striking him in the right leg.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks and a heavy build between the ages of 35 and 40-years-old. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit with gold framed glasses and tan work boots.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).