Teen Takes Off With Cop Car During Arrest

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year-old male was being placed under arrest by two NYPD officers early Sunday morning when he managed to take off in their squad car, according to police.
The teen — hand cuffed at the time — managed to climb his way into the front seat before the officers got back into the vehicle, according to police.
He fled the intersection of 158th Street and Henry Hudson Parkway and drove up to Yonkers, according to police.
Authorities found the car at 1185 Saw Mill River Rd. and placed the suspect into custody shortly after.