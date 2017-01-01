Teen Takes Off With Cop Car During Arrest

January 1, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year-old male was being placed under arrest by two NYPD officers early Sunday morning when he managed to take off in their squad car, according to police.

The teen — hand cuffed at the time — managed to climb his way into the front seat before the officers got back into the vehicle, according to police.

He fled the intersection of 158th Street and Henry Hudson Parkway and drove up to Yonkers, according to police.

Authorities found the car at 1185 Saw Mill River Rd. and placed the suspect into custody shortly after.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

A STATION IS BORN
Road To Houston

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia