Customs And Border Protection System Outage Leaves Returning Travelers Stuck In Long Lines

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — International travelers were stuck in long lines at many airports Monday as U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing systems went out.
The Department of Homeland Security said Customs and Border Protection experienced a temporary outage at its processing systems at various international airports.
Customs officers used alternate procedures to process returning travelers, but some travelers experienced longer than usual wait times, the DHS said.
John F. Kennedy and Newark Liberty international airports were both affected by the outage. But other airports were more severely affected – including Miami International Airport, which saw long lines and frustrated travelers late Monday.
By 9:20 p.m. Monday, systems were back up, CBS News reported. A senior U.S. official told CBS News the root cause had not been identified, but there was no indication that a malicious hack or act was involved.