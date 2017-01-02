CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Customs And Border Protection System Outage Leaves Returning Travelers Stuck In Long Lines

January 2, 2017 9:32 PM
Filed Under: Customs and Border Protection, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — International travelers were stuck in long lines at many airports Monday as U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing systems went out.

The Department of Homeland Security said Customs and Border Protection experienced a temporary outage at its processing systems at various international airports.

Customs officers used alternate procedures to process returning travelers, but some travelers experienced longer than usual wait times, the DHS said.

John F. Kennedy and Newark Liberty international airports were both affected by the outage. But other airports were more severely affected – including Miami International Airport, which saw long lines and frustrated travelers late Monday.

By 9:20 p.m. Monday, systems were back up, CBS News reported. A senior U.S. official told CBS News the root cause had not been identified, but there was no indication that a malicious hack or act was involved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

A STATION IS BORN
Road To Houston

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia