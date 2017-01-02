Woman Tackled By Would-Be Rapist Inside Ditmas Park Elevator, Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was riding an elevator in the Ditmas Park section of Brooklyn, on Sunday when a fellow passenger tried to rape her.
At 10:35 on Sunday night, a 22-year-old woman was entering her building when a man engaged her in conversation and followed her into the elevator.
As the pair rode the elevator, police say the man grabbed the woman, threw her to the ground, and tried to remove her pants. The woman screamed, and the suspect took off as the elevator doors opened.
The woman was treated at the scene and released.
The suspect has been described as a black male, 20-years-old, 5’9″ and 160-lbs, with dark complexion, short black hair, he was wearing black work boots, a blue hooded jacket, and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA(74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) and entering TIP577.