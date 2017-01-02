Straphangers Excited To Ride ‘Clean, Beautiful’ Second Avenue Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The long-awaited Second Avenue Subway is now open to the public, and Q trains have started making stops at three new stations.

As 1010 WINS’ Glenn Shuck reported, the initial groundbreaking for the subway happened when Richard Nixon was in office.

That may be why the critical 2 mile stretch of track was something New Yorkers thought would never be finished, but shiny new stations with eye-catching artwork were open for business to begin 2017.

“It is, how many, 40 years, 50 years, it’s very exciting that it’s opening up,” one woman said.

“It’s clean, it’s beautiful, it’s well designed,” another added.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, straphangers found the ride to be smooth on the sparkling train that brought them convenience after about a decade of the opposite.

“It’s amazing! Hallelujah,” Kaz Tanakh said.

Subway car after subway car was filled with people who were all smiles thanks to service they say will make their lives better.

“I work down at 28th and Park, and I normally take the 6 Train, but this will help me,” Jeff Auerbach said.

Some riders demanded that it be extended up to 125th Street, and wanted other improvements as well.

“I would like it to connect, not just to the Lexington Avenue line, but connect to the 1 Line,” Michael Zorek said.

The line will be expanded north into Harlem in the coming years, but for now it’s finally ‘mission accomplished.’