Off-Duty New Rochelle Officer Accused Of Driving Drunk, Causing Fatal Crash In White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed in a car accident in Westchester County, and investigators allege an off-duty New Rochelle police officer was drinking and driving and was to blame.

On Monday night, the officer was in the hospital and his passenger was dead.

Late Monday, flowers sat at the scene where Isaac Ward, 27, of Dobbs Ferry, lost his life. As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, police said Ward a passenger in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when it slammed into a tree in White Plains early Monday morning.

Behind the wheel was Ward’s friend, New Rochelle police Office Harry Kyreakedes. Police said the off-duty officer was drunk.

“The officer preliminarily did have a blood alcohol level of .23, which is close to three times the legal limit,” said White Plains police Commissioner David Chong.

Police said Kyreakedes, 27, a rookie with the force for a year and a half, was driving north on Mamaroneck Avenue near Rutherford Avenue around 3 p.m. when he lost control of the Jeep.

“It hit a parking meter, a traffic sign, and then crashed into a tree on Mamaroneck Avenue,” Chong said.

Both men had to be extricated from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital. Kyreakedes was seriously injured.

Witnesses of the aftermath said they knew the result would be devastating.

“That one car was completely mangled,” a witness said.

New Rochelle City Manager Chuck Strome said the city is aware of Kyreakedes’ crash, but, “There is no further comment pending the criminal investigation.”

Nicholas Foy lost a family member to a drunken driver and left flowers at the scene.

“My heart broke,” Foy said. “To hear that it was a cop drinking and driving and he should’ve known better, and now someone’s life was taken away — way too short.”

“Officers take an oath to protect,” added Chong. “It’s a stark reminder, certainly for my officers who responded to the accident and realized it was an officer from another jurisdiction. It’s a stark reminder of the dangers of drinking and driving.”

Kyreakedes underwent surgery for injuries to his legs Monday afternoon. Police said he will be charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Police late Monday said they were still investigating whether any other possible factors, including weather or car equipment failures, could have played a role in the crash. It is also unknown if the men were wearing the seat belts.