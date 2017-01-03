CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Bigotry At The Bistro? Bartender Claims Boss At Bagatelle Said He Looked Like ‘Gay Porn Star’

Popular Brunch Spot Faces $1 Million Suit January 3, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: Bagatelle, Glenn Schuck, Terrance McCleveland

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) –A Meatpacking District brunch spot could be met with a hefty judgement if one employee gets his way.

Known for its famous clientele and great brunch Bagatelle is an environment filled with racism and bigotry according to longtime bartender Terrance McCleveland.

McCleveland filed a $1-million claim against the bistro last week.

He said he was embarrassed in front of dozens of employees after the general manager at the time put a note out in writing that said McCleveland looked like, “a gay porn star who wears Barbie t-shirts behind the bar.”

McCleveland told 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck that even though that general manager has since left the company McCleveland said the hostility has continued with other employees.

“Do I fear repercussion? In a way I do, but in a way I feel like something has to be done for what is right. I believe I’m standing for what is right, and I can live with that,” he said.

A spokesperson for Bagatelle said they are looking into the allegations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

A STATION IS BORN
Road To Houston

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia