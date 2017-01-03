Bigotry At The Bistro? Bartender Claims Boss At Bagatelle Said He Looked Like ‘Gay Porn Star’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) –A Meatpacking District brunch spot could be met with a hefty judgement if one employee gets his way.
Known for its famous clientele and great brunch Bagatelle is an environment filled with racism and bigotry according to longtime bartender Terrance McCleveland.
McCleveland filed a $1-million claim against the bistro last week.
He said he was embarrassed in front of dozens of employees after the general manager at the time put a note out in writing that said McCleveland looked like, “a gay porn star who wears Barbie t-shirts behind the bar.”
McCleveland told 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck that even though that general manager has since left the company McCleveland said the hostility has continued with other employees.
“Do I fear repercussion? In a way I do, but in a way I feel like something has to be done for what is right. I believe I’m standing for what is right, and I can live with that,” he said.
A spokesperson for Bagatelle said they are looking into the allegations.