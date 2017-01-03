Gov. Cuomo Calls For Free Tuition At New York Public Colleges

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing to offer free tuition at New York public colleges to eligible New Yorkers.

Cuomo received a standing ovation when he announced his plan Tuesday at LaGuardia Community College in Queens, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.

“However we can help you do well, we will because your success is our success,” Cuomo said. “That’s the American dream and the American dream lives in the State of New York and no one is taking it away.”

The plan would provide free tuition to a State University of New York or City University of New York college, including two-year community colleges, for residents whose families earn less than $125,000.

Cuomo's proposal would have the program starting this fall. The governor's plan would require approval by the Legislature.

Cuomo’s proposal would have the program starting this fall. The governor’s plan would require approval by the Legislature.

The Democrat unveiled his plan alongside U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. During the senator’s unsuccessful run for the Democratic presidential nomination last year, Sanders pushed for free tuition at all U.S. public colleges.

Sanders called it a “revolutionary idea for higher education.”

“It’s an idea that’s going to reverberate not only throughout the state of New York, but throughout this country,” he said.

New York has the nation's largest public university system, with 440,000 students spread among 64 campuses across the state.

New York has the nation’s largest public university system, with 440,000 students spread among 64 campuses across the state.

