Caught On Camera: Toddler Saves Twin Brother After Dresser Topples Onto Them

MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A video circulating the internet Tuesday shows a heart stopping moment that will make any parent cringe.

Last Thursday, 2-year-old twins Brock and Bodie Shoff were playing on their dresser in their Utah bedroom. The curious climbers grabbed onto the dresser and it toppled over, trapping Brock underneath.

The scene was captured by video cameras in the boys’ room, but their parents didn’t hear it and didn’t know.

“My heart sank. I didn’t know what to do, I felt like the worst mom,” the boys’ mother, Kayli Shoff, said.

Remarkably, Bodie managed to push the dresser just enough for his brother to roll out from underneath. Brock was unharmed.

Child proofing experts say there are lessons that every parent can learn from this video to keep their children safe.

“That video probably saved about 100 kids’ lives this year,” Tom Treanor told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.

Treanor is the owner of All Star Baby Safety in Melville, Long Island, and he too has twin 2-year-old boys roaming around his house.

He said the first thing parents need to do is secure their household furniture — either by a brace or by strap — so it won’t tip over.

“That furniture isn’t going anywhere, ever,” he said after demonstrating.

Treanor said parents should put locks on cabinets so kids can’t get into any places they shouldn’t and put bolts on doors for the same reason. He also said to cover all electrical outlets to avoid any chance of electrocution.

To be extra safe, he’s even chained his lamps to the wall so the kids can’t knock them over.

Treanor recommended using gates as a barrier to keep the kids in one area and away from the stairs or the kitchen. He said he has five gates in his house.

For one final tip, he recommended lid locks for the toilet. As unlikely as it may seem, he said one to two children die from drowning in a toilet every year.