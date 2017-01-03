House GOP Votes To Gut Independent Ethics Office

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — House Republicans have voted to eviscerate the Office of Congressional Ethics, the independent body created to investigate allegations of misconduct by lawmakers.
The full House is expected to vote on the change on Tuesday. It would put the office under the control of the House Ethics committee, which is run by lawmakers.
It would be known as the Office of Congressional Complaint Review and the rule change would require that “any matter that may involve a violation of criminal law must be referred to the Committee on Ethics for potential referral to law enforcement agencies after an affirmative vote by the members,” according to the office of Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va.
Despite arguments from Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. against the change, House Republicans voted 119-74 for the measure.
In a statement, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Republicans had claimed they wanted to “drain the swamp,” an oft-repeated phrase from President-elect Donald Trump. Instead, Pelosi said the night before the new Congress, Republicans have eliminated the only independent ethics oversight of their actions.
“Evidently, ethics are the first casualty of the new Republican Congress,” she added.
The League of Women Voters said Ryan is “giving a green light to congressional corruption.”
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)