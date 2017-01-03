Man In Christmas Tree Skirt Wanted For Menacing Aboard Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for man clad in a Christmas tree skirt they say menaced a woman aboard a southbound N train early Saturday morning.

According to police, a 29-year-old female entered the subway station at East 59th Street and Lexington Avenue around 12:20 Saturday morning.

She first observed the male in question by a turnstile smoking a cigarette, according to police.

The victim then proceeded towards the platform when she noticed the male had followed her and was holding an ice pick in his left hand, according to police.

Authorities say both the victim and the male boarded the southbound N train on different cars.

When the train left the station, the male proceeded to enter the victim’s car according to police.

The victim exited at the 42nd Street Times Square station as the male remained on the train.

Police describe the man as a black male, approximately 5’3″ and 145 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and medium complexion.

He was last seen wearing black shoes and a red Christmas tree skirt.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).