Police Shoot, Kill Knife-Wielding Man In Canarsie

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say a man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Canarsie, Brooklyn Tuesday night.
Officers responded to 967 East 99th St. around 9:30 pm for reports of an emotionally disturbed person. When they arrived at the location they encountered a man with a knife inside an apartment, according to police.
Police say they initially attempted to use a taser to subdue the suspect. When that failed, an officer discharged his firearm and struck the man once in the chest.
He was taken to Kings County Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
No responding officers were injured during the encounter.
