Broken Water Main Triggers Steam Condition On Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A water main break is causing trouble on the Upper East Side Tuesday.
According to Con Ed, water from the broken main was hitting nearby steam pipes, prompting plumes of smoke to rise on 65th Street and Lexington Avenue.
The break took place at around 8:30 a.m.
The street was closed while crews worked on the break, causing traffic tie-ups in the area.
City Councilman Dan Garodnick told CBS2 that roughly 450 customers were without water after the break.