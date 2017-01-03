Whole30 Diet Trend Catching On For ‘New Year, New You’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you have plans for a ‘New Year, New You’ by way of a new diet, there’s a 30-day plan that’s been catching on in recent years.

Whole30 — a program where you strip away certain foods for 30 days completely — is called a reset for your body.

“The diet is tailored to help with eliminating those pro-inflammatory foods so it can help with those chronic conditions,” Assistant Clinical Nutrition Manager at Lenox Hill Hospital Monica Schmitt told CBS2’s Alice Gainer.

The program demands no sugar — including maple syrup, honey, and Splenda — alcohol, grains, beans, dairy, or processed foods are to be consumed for its entirety.

It sounds like dieters can be really limited to what they can eat. Not so, says Manhattanite Lauren Weinberg.

“You can eat most meats, most fruits, vegetables,” she said. “I wasn’t for lack of foot. Mental focus was pretty tough on it.”

Weinberg completed Whole30 last summer.

“We did it in June which meant no margaritas on patios,” she said. “That was rough.”

After 30 days you gradually add the forbidden foods back into your diet to see how your body responds.

“I learned I had a mild dairy intolerance which I never thought because I love ice cream,” Weinberg said. “I just learned a lot about my body. I drink my coffee black now.”

Things to keep in mind if you’re considering the challenge; it may require some extra time and possibly some extra money.

“I think it was an expensive grocery bill because they tend to tell you to stick to organic meats and try to get as many fresh foods as possible,” Weinberg said.

Schmitt, a registered dietician, says it takes a lot of planning

“When you are excluding those food items you may be missing out on certain nutrients so it’s not advised to follow these in the long term,” she said. “Always make sure you’re doing so under the supervision of a doctor or a dietitian.”

Those who have completed the program tell CBS2 they not only feel physically better in different ways, they also feel mentally stronger — despite 30 days without ice cream.