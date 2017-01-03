CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Whole30 Diet Trend Catching On For ‘New Year, New You’

January 3, 2017 6:56 PM
Filed Under: Alice Gainer, Whole30

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you have plans for a ‘New Year, New You’ by way of a new diet, there’s a 30-day plan that’s been catching on in recent years.

Whole30 — a program where you strip away certain foods for 30 days completely — is called a reset for your body.

“The diet is tailored to help with eliminating those pro-inflammatory foods so it can help with those chronic conditions,” Assistant Clinical Nutrition Manager at Lenox Hill Hospital Monica Schmitt told CBS2’s Alice Gainer.

The program demands no sugar — including maple syrup, honey, and Splenda — alcohol, grains, beans, dairy, or processed foods are to be consumed for its entirety.

It sounds like dieters can be really limited to what they can eat. Not so, says Manhattanite Lauren Weinberg.

“You can eat most meats, most fruits, vegetables,” she said. “I wasn’t for lack of foot. Mental focus was pretty tough on it.”

Weinberg completed Whole30 last summer.

“We did it in June which meant no margaritas on patios,” she said. “That was rough.”

After 30 days you gradually add the forbidden foods back into your diet to see how your body responds.

“I learned I had a mild dairy intolerance which I never thought because I love ice cream,” Weinberg said. “I just learned a lot about my body. I drink my coffee black now.”

Things to keep in mind if you’re considering the challenge; it may require some extra time and possibly some extra money.

“I think it was an expensive grocery bill because they tend to tell you to stick to organic meats and try to get as many fresh foods as possible,” Weinberg said.

Schmitt, a registered dietician, says it takes a lot of planning

“When you are excluding those food items you may be missing out on certain nutrients so it’s not advised to follow these in the long term,” she said. “Always make sure you’re doing so under the supervision of a doctor or a dietitian.”

Those who have completed the program tell CBS2 they not only feel physically better in different ways, they also feel mentally stronger — despite 30 days without ice cream.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

A STATION IS BORN
Road To Houston
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia