4 Held After Assault Is Streamed Live On Facebook In Chicago, Police Say

CHICAGO (CBSNewYork/CBS Chicago) — Four people were in police custody in Chicago Wednesday after an assault was streamed live on Facebook.

The disturbing assault was posted as it happened Tuesday afternoon on Chicago’s West Side. Police said the man victimized in the broadcast has special needs, and was described as a high-risk missing person from the northwest Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake.

In the video, the victim’s clothes were cut, he was peppered with cigarette ashes, and then his hair cut with a knife until his scalp bled, CBS Chicago reported. Several people can be seen laughing and eating during the attack, in addition to making disparaging remarks about President-elect Donald Trump and using racially charged language, CBS Chicago reported.

More From CBS Chicago

“It’s sickening,” Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson told reporters Wednesday evening at a news conference. “It’s makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that. I’ve been a cop for 28 years, and I’ve seen things that you shouldn’t see in a lifetime, but it still amazes me how you still see things that you just shouldn’t.

“I’m not going to say it shocked me, but it was sickening.”

Regarding the disturbing video that surfaced on social media of a battery: Incident is under investigation/suspects… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 04, 2017

Chicago Police said the incident took place in an apartment in the 3400 block of West Lexington Street in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

Officers found the victim wandering the neighborhood in an obvious state of trauma, and soon authorities drew the connection with the disturbing Facebook video, CBS Chicago reported.

“You hear the narrative that police are backing down and not doing their jobs. This is a perfect example of them doing their jobs,” Johnson said.

Four people — two adult males and two adult females — were in custody late Wednesday and criminal charges are expected. It was too soon to say whether the suspects would be charged with kidnapping or a hate crime, authorities said, CBS Chicago reported.

Three suspects are from Chicago, and a fourth is from the far northwest Chicago suburb of Carpentersville.

“He is an acquaintance of one of these subjects,” Chicago Police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin said of a connection between the victim and the suspects. “Apparently, they met out in the suburbs. These subjects then stole a van out in the suburbs and then brought him into Chicago.”

Officials said the victim was driven to suburban Carol Stream to meet a friend when he ended up in the stolen van, CBS Chicago reported.

The victim was treated and released from an area hospital following the incident, police said. He was with his parents late Wednesday.

The investigation continued late Wednesday, CBS Chicago reported.