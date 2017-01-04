January Sales: Best Buys To Kick Off The New Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The holiday season has come and gone, but now is the time to snag some great deals on items that will help you kick off the new year in style.

Even if this year’s holiday season is months away, now may be the best time to stock up on your decor, CBS2’s Alex Denis reported.

“Now is the time to get those decorations at the very deepest discounts,” Trae Bodge, of shopping search engine Yroo said. “Stores are looking to clear out that merchandise.”

According to Bodge, holiday decor can be up to 70 percent off this time of the year.

Looking for a new look? Expect deals on gym memberships and workout DVDs, as wells as deals on fitness equipment. Beauty products — especially leftover holiday gift sets — are also on sale.

If you want to give your home a makeover, there are discounts to be found there, too.

“They have rugs, tiles, items like at that at Lowe’s, Home Depot – stores like that,” Bodges said. “You’ll find good discounts on flooring.”

Furniture also makes the list, with up to 50 percent off on couches and other large furniture, according to Bodges. Many stores also offer deals up to 70 percent off on sheets and bedding to make way for new spring merchandise.

“With Martin Luther King day coming up, keeps your eyes peeled,” Bodges said. “If you’re not going away for the weekend, do a little shopping and you’ll have some discounts there.”

One more great buy — televisions. Those sales will last until the Super Bowl in February.