LI Veteran Organizations Still Waiting For Suffolk County Marathon Payout

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Close to two dozen veterans organizations on Long Island are growing impatient as they still wait to receive proceeds promised from the inaugural Suffolk County Marathon.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone organized the annual race as a way to benefit local veterans groups. But representatives from 19 different nonprofits say they have yet to receive their cut of the money raised during the county’s first marathon in 2015.

“I really had no idea how long it would be,” Patrick Donohue, of Project 9 Line, told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall. “I wish we had it sooner and I thought we would.”

Project 9 Line provides free art, music, fitness and other wellness programs for veterans. Donohue said the $13,500 from the marathon will be a big help.

“That’s a lot of money for us,” Donahue said. “That’s more than 25 percent of what we had spent this whole last year.”

County officials say they’re holding onto the $160,000 until they can ensure that the organizations all comply with Suffolk’s contracting rules. Typically the county requires nonprofits to first spend the money and then seek reimbursements.

The veterans groups say the delay has negatively impacted the services that they provide and planned to offer in the future.

“Luckily we’re very efficient with our funds and we’ve been able to get by,” Donahue said.

A county spokesperson told WCBS 880 the checks should be handed out by the end of the week.

