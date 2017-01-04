What Makes A ‘Superfood’ So Super?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Now that the holidays have come and gone, it’s time to make up for some of our more decadent behavior over the last month or so.

Many people look to superfoods as dietary super heroes — edibles that will save us from our former bad habits.

But much like the weather, the list of superfoods is constantly changing. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez took a look into what you need to grab at the supermarket in the new year.

You can find thousands of people on YouTube and elsewhere touting the so-called latest superfoods.

“Healthy chia seeds are an amazing superfood,” said one woman in a YouTube video.

But why are they so sought after?

“People are so attracted to them because they think they can get everything in one shot,” Lisa Moskovitz from the New York Nutrition Group says. “They think they eat these foods and they don’t need to worry about variety in their diet, or get any other fruits or veggies.”

As CBS2 reported, there are no legal standards as to what makes a food super. Instead, the term mostly refers to nutrient rich foods with lots of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants.

Foods like walnuts — high in heart and brain healthy omega-3 fatty acids — fit the bill. Same goes for chia seeds, which pack a healthy dose of fiber and protein into the mix.

Salmon is widely seen as a bounty of beneficial nutrients. One woman on YouTube touts its servings of omega-3 fatty acids, B6 and B12 vitamins, and its ability to help produce red blood cells. Plus, it’s a good source of lean protein. If possible, pick wild salmon because it has fewer possible contaminants.

Green tea can be a great source of antioxidants, and soy beans have protein, fiber, and phytonutrients — some of which mimic estrogen but are still believed to be safe, even for breast cancer patients.

No matter which foods you buy, experts warn against overdoing it. Even superfoods can turn against you in excess.

A good rule of thumb is to go for fresh foods that are like the colors of the rainbow, but don’t expect any food — super or otherwise — to cure all that ails you. They can be a good start, but not smoking, controlling your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar are equally important.