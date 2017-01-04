NYC’s Best Consignment Shops To Sell Clothing And Accessories

By Ashleyan Lopez

Start the new year right with some extra cash and an updated closet. New York has some of the best consignment shops and whenever you are low on dough, trading in some unwanted clothes can be one of the quickest way to make some extra cash. Whether it’s to pay off some bills or to update your closet, head over to one of these consignment shops.

More: NYC’s 5 Best Charity Thrift Shops

Beacon’s Closet

23 Bogart St.

Brooklyn, NY 11237

(718) 417-5683

www.beaconscloset.com

Beacon’s Closet is known to be one of the best places to sell or trade your clothes. It is locally owned, starting out in Brooklyn and branching out to the city. This store buys, sells, and trades both vintage and modern clothing, shoes, and accessories the same day you bring clothes in. The store pays 35 percent cash or 55 percent store credit — one of the city’s highest rates for a consignment shop. There are several locations in Greenpoint, Park Slope and West Village.

Buffalo Exchange

504 Driggs Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11211

(718) 384-6901

www.buffaloexchange.com

Just like Beacon’s Closet, you can bring your clean, sellable clothes of the season to the Buffalo Exchange closest to you to get either 50 percent in-store credit or 30 percent cash the same day you sell. With a large variety of clothes, accessories and shoes, you can lose a day rummaging through the racks. It is also a popular store in the consignment world, with multiple locations in Williamsburg, Astoria, Boerum Hill, East Village, and Chelsea.

Michael’s The Consignment Shop For Women

1041 Madison Ave., 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10075

(212) 737-7273

www.michaelsconsignment.com

This consignment shop is for the luxurious high-end fashion and accepts only authentic designer items. If you are holding on to that designer dress you have only wore once because of its cost, this may be the place for you to bring it in and not feel guilty for letting it go. You don’t even have to leave your house — you can ship your items or take advantage of their pick up service instead.

INA

207 W. 18th St.

Manhattan, NY 10011

(212) 334-6572

www.inanyc.com

This Chelsea spot is another high-end designer shop. INA only accepts in-season designer and contemporary merchandise from brands such as Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Hermes, Marc Jacobs, Prada and Versace. You can head to one of the five locations in Chelsea, Soho, Nolita and Union Square or consign online via a form and shipment.

More: Best Vintage Clothing Stores In NYC

Designer Revival

324 E. 81st St.

New York, NY 10028

(212) 734-3639

www.designerrevival.com

This Upper East Side shop is a hidden gem of the consignment world. Also a high-end consignment shop, Designer Revival only consigns authentic designer apparel and accessories by designer brands such as Balenciaga, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Gucci, Versace and so much more. Consignors receive up to 70 percent of their item’s selling price.

Plato’s Closet

6153 Jericho Turnpike

Commack, NY 11725

631-486-7920

www.platoscloset.com

Plato’s Closet is the place to go if you’re looking to really clean out your closet. They have a wide variety of clothing, ranging from popular name brands such as American Eagle, Charlotte Russe, Forever 21, H&M, and Hollister, to pricier brands like Steve Madden, Vince Camuto and True Religion. Rather than waiting for your item to sell, the store sorts through and buys your clothes the same day you bring them in.