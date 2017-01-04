Man Charged In Stabbing That Left 1 Brother Dead, 1 Wounded Amid Quarrel Over Williamsburg Soccer Match

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection to a stabbing that left one brother dead and another wounded in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
Franklin Paredes, 22, was charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the incident, which happened on Sunday, Dec. 11.
According to police, Delvin Martinez, 31, of Brooklyn, was fatally stabbed in the torso and neck during an fight in front of Juan Morel Campos Secondary School, 215 Heyward St., that stemmed from a recreational soccer game shortly after midnight.
Martinez’s mother said Delvin was trying to protect his younger brother, 29-year-old Oscar Martinez.
The younger Martinez was also found with stab wounds to the torso, neck and face, police said.
According to authorities, fights kept breaking out between the Martinez brothers’ team and their opponent. It got so bad that at one point referees had to stop the game. At that point, the fight spilled into the street and escalated. Both Delvin and his brother were stabbed multiple times.
The suspects, believed to be members of the opposing team, got away before police arrived. The brothers were rushed to Woodhull Medical Center where the elder Martinez was pronounced dead.
CBS2 reported that Delvin leaves behind a six-month-old son.