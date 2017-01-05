CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
Eye On The Storm: Alerts  | Traffic/Transit | School Closings/Delays | Forecast/Radar | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Assisted Living Facility Didn’t Realize Man With Dementia Was Missing For Days, Family Says

January 5, 2017 11:18 PM
Filed Under: James Browne, Riverdale Manor, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The family of a Bronx man who suffers from dementia wants answers after he went missing from an assisted living facility, and his disappearance was unnoticed for days before he was found.

“Honestly, I thought he was dead somewhere. I thought the worst immediately, I called all the morgues,” Marina Browne told CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

When her 61-year-old father, James, went missing over the weekend, finding him seemed like a shot in the dark.

He lives at Riverdale Manor, which is an assisted living facility in the Bronx. On Tuesday, a dialysis treatment center called his family, saying he’d missed an appointment. So the family called Riverdale Manor to find out why.

“They said, ‘well we’re under the impression that he is with you or a family member.’ How can that be so? We’ve never taken him out overnight, we would have reached out to your facility and followed proper procedure,” Marina said.

Residents can come and go from the facility at will, but Marina said they’re supposed to sign in and out at the front desk, and any overnight stays with family must be registered with a case worker.

A check of surveillance cameras showed James leaving the facility Saturday night and getting on a bus.

“There was no paperwork to show that he had consented to go out, so everyone made an assumption and never spoke to him or a family member,” Marina said.

Two days before anyone realized James was missing, he’d actually been found — unconscious on a Harlem sidewalk with no identification. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital.

“He was very bruised and very swollen, and according to doctors, he looked like he was assaulted,” Marina said.

The family hopes their father’s case encourages change at Riverdale Manor.

“They need to hire people that actually care and love what they do and care about the people there,” Marina said.

CBS2 made repeated attempts to get the facility’s side of the story, but a manager was never available.

The family said James will be in the hospital for an unknown amount of time recovering from his injuries. They are working to find a new assisted living facility for him once he’s released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

A STATION IS BORN
Road To Houston
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia