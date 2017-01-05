State Sen. Ray Lesniak Says He Will Run For New Jersey Governor

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — State Sen. Ray Lesniak (D-Union) said Thursday that he will be running for governor of New Jersey.

Lesniak unveiled his plan on Thursday after earlier deciding against a run.

He said he changed his mind because he “could not sit back” with the state’s economy was in poor shape.

He joins fellow Democrats Phil Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive, and Assemblyman John Wisniewski along with Republican Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli.

Lesniak, an attorney, has served in the Senate from 1983 onward.

He says his top priority would be making New Jersey affordable.

His campaign begins as Murphy holds a strong position, with backing from county officials and labor unions. He has also pledged $10 million of his own cash to his campaign.

The primary is in June.

