NYC Broadway Week Sales Kick Off With 2-For-1 Ticket Deals

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway lovers, listen up — now’s the time to cash in on big discounts for some of the hottest shows on the Big White Way.
More: Best Pre-Theater Dinner Spots In Midtown
Starting Thursday, theatergoers can pick up two-for-one ticket deals on 19 participating Broadway shows in New York City, as part of NYC & Company’s annual NYC Broadway Week — a post-holiday tradition intended to boost winter tourism after the new year rush.
This year, offers include tickets for top-rated productions like “Aladdin,” “Chicago,” “The Lion King,” “Waitress,” and “Phantom of the Opera,” along with up-and-coming productions like “A Bronx Tale,””Oh, Hello,” and “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812.”
Customers can also enter the NYC Broadway Week sweepstakes, which serves up free tickets to a Broadway show as well as dinner at Toloache for up to six people.
For those looking for another city experience, check out NYC & Company’s first-annual NYC Attractions Week, which offers up discounts on admission to area museums, bus tours and other tourism hot spots.
NYC Broadway Week runs from Jan. 17 to Feb. 5.
According to NYC & Company, NYC Broadway week has sold around 945,000 tickets since the program began in 2011.
For more information on NYC Broadway week, click here.