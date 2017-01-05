The Family That Spars Together: Boxing’s Serrano Sisters Are Knocking Out The Competition

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s nothing new about fighting, but what about a family that steps into the ring?

The Serrano sisters recently became the first sisters to ever hold title belts at the same time.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported, it all started with Cindy Serrano.

“I had a baby and wanted to lose weight, and I fell in love with it, and he said I was a natural,” she said.

Serrano has gone on to win multiple titles, but also influenced her younger sister Amanda, who jumped into the ring at the age of 18.

“In my pro debut my opponent was laughing at me,” Amanda said, “I’m not gonna let that girl beat me. She was all tatted up.”

Amanda knocked her out.

With a style similar to Mike Tyson — Amanda posses the rarest of qualities in a female boxer, power.

She’s 30-1 with 23 wins by knockout. She’s won belts at four different weight classes and became the Women’s Boxer of the Year.

“It’s easier when I’m fighting. I look at them and say ‘you’re not my sister,” she said.

“Just sucking up to me. I say the same, she doesn’t hit as hard as Amanda,” Cindy added.

To know what it feels like to be punched by the hardest hitting champ, you need armor explained CBS2’s Overmyer.

“At the end of the fight we embraced each other for so long, because we worked so hard, and it’s so amazing,” Amanda said.

She will defend her title on Saturday, at the Barclays Center on Showtime Boxing. The sisters have broken the norms by becoming stars, and they hope to inspire.

“Don’t let the outside world influence you or anything. You can become president or an astronaut or anything you put your mind to,” Amanda said.

“I want people to know our names, to remember us. If you mention boxing you have to mention the Serrano sisters,” Cindy added.

Amanda and Cindy have only ever sparred in the ring. They said they’ll never fight one another — that they fight for the family name and to inspire young girls to follow their dreams.