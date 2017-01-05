CBS2_header-logo
From The Vault: ‘Miracle On The Hudson’ In 2009

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back January 5, 2017 8:10 PM
Filed Under: From The Vault, Miracle On The Hudson, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS Newsradio 880 is celebrating 50 years of covering news in New York! To commemorate, the “From The Vault” series brings you a treasure trove of archival audio.

Find more 50th anniversary special features here

Not many stories happen so close to home for the news team at WCBS, but that was the case in January 2009 when U.S. Airways Flight 1549, leaving LaGuardia Airport headed for North Carolina, made an emergency landing in the Hudson River just blocks from the then-studios of WCBS at West 57th Street.

WCBS earned numerous awards for the coverage that afternoon. The play-by-play from anchors Steve Scott and Wayne Cabot along with reporter Rich Lamb was gripping and amazing. As part of our 50th anniversary, we offer you the chance to listen back to an audio summary of the coverage from that afternoon on WCBS Newsradio 880.

