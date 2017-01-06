Eye On The Storm: Alerts  | Traffic/Transit | School Closings/Delays | Forecast/Radar | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

10 Most Memorable Performances In Giants Playoff History

January 6, 2017 7:54 AM
Filed Under: New York Giants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Sunday, the Giants will return to the NFL postseason for the first time in five years. Being a franchise with four Lombardi Trophies, it’s no surprise that Big Blue has racked up its share of playoff glory.

Here’s a look at the 10 most memorable playoff performances by Giants in the Super Bowl era.

10. Devin Thomas, NFC Championship Game Vs. 49ers, Jan. 22, 2012

NFC Championship - New York Giants v San Francisco 49ers

The Giants’ Devin Thomas recovers a fumble by the 49ers’ Kyle Williams in overtime of the NFC championship game on Jan. 22, 2012, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Talk about being in the right place at the right time. Thomas recovered two fumbles in the 20-17 victory at Candlestick Park, both by 49ers punt returner Kyle Williams. The first set up a fourth-quarter touchdown that put the Giants on top 20-14. The second allowed Big Blue to retain possession of the ball in overtime before Lawrence Tynes kicked the game-winning field goal that sent the Giants back to the Super Bowl.

9. Plaxico Burress, NFC Championship Game Vs. Packers, Jan. 20, 2008

Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress catches a 32-yard pass in the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 20, 2008, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress catches a 32-yard pass in the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 20, 2008, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Playing at Lambeau Field in a wind chill of minus-23 degrees, Burress hauled in 11 receptions for 151 yards in the 23-20 overtime victory. The only reason Burress’ peformance is not higher on this list is because he didn’t score a touchdown.

8. Ike Hilliard, NFC Championship Game Vs. Vikings, Jan. 14, 2001

New York Giants' wide receiver Ike Hilliard celebr

Giants wide receiver Ike Hilliard celebrates a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings reception in the NFC championship game on Jan. 14, 2001, at Giants Stadium. (Photo by Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

In a 41-0 shellacking of Minnesota to earn a spot in Super Bowl XXXV, Hilliard caught 10 passes for 155 yards, including touchdowns of 46 and 7 yards.

7. Amani Toomer, Wild Card Game Vs. 49ers, Jan. 5, 2003

Amani Toomer runs the ball

Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer is stopped after a 46-yard receptions in a NFC wild-card game against the 49ers on Jan. 5, 2003, at 3Com Park in San Francisco. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

One of the greatest individual performances in franchise playoff history came in one painful game for Giants fans. Toomer caught eight passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns — all in the first half. But New York blew a 38-14 third-quarter lead and fell to Terrell Owens and the Niners, 39-38.

6. Matt Bahr, NFC Championship Game Vs. 49ers, Jan. 20, 1991

MATT BAHR

Giants kicker Matt Bahr kicks a field goal in the NFC championship game against the 49ers on Jan. 20, 1991, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. (Photo by Otto Greule/Allsport)

Few people want to give kickers much credit, but that wasn’t the case after Bahr booted five field goals — three from beyond 40 yards — to account for all of Big Blue’s points in a 15-13 victory at Candlestick Park. The hard-fought victory sent the Giants to Super Bowl XXV.

5. Eli Manning, Super Bowl XLII Vs. Patriots, Feb. 3, 2008

Super Bowl XLII

Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII on Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

There’s only enough room on this list for one of Manning’s two Super Bowl MVP games, and picking one over the other requires splitting some serious hairs. This one gets the nod over Super Bowl XLVI four years later because Manning tossed two touchdowns (rather than one), including the game-winning 13-yarder to Burress with 39 seconds left. And of course, he was also on the other end of David Tyree’s iconic helmet catch.

4. Joe Morris, Divisional Playoffs Vs. 49ers, Jan. 4, 1987

Joe Morris

Former Giants running back Joe Morris. (Photo by Mike Powell/Allsport)

Morris was nothing short of electrifying during a 49-3 home rout of San Francisco. He rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. His 6.63 yards-per-carry average is still a Giants playoff record. Big Blue went on to win the Super Bowl.

3. Kerry Collins, NFC Championship Game Vs. Vikings, Jan. 14, 2001

Giants quarterback Kerry Collins passes in the NFC championship game against the Vikings on Jan. 14, 2001, at Giants Stadium. (credit: Getty Images)

Giants quarterback Kerry Collins passes in the NFC championship game against the Vikings on Jan. 14, 2001, at Giants Stadium. (credit: Getty Images)

In the 41-0 whipping of Minnesota at Giants Stadium, Collins passed for 381 yards and five touchdowns. Even more remarkable, he threw his final TD just three minutes into the second half and didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

2. Rodney Hampton, Wild Card Game Vs. Vikings, Jan. 9, 1994

New York Giants Rodney Hampton (27) crosses the go

The Giants’ Rodney Hampton scores on a 51-yard run in an NFC wild-card game against the Vikings on Jan. 9, 1994. (Photo by Don Emmert//AFP/Getty Images)

In a 17-10 win at Giants Stadium, Hampton rushed 33 times for a team-playoff-record 161 yards and two touchdowns, including a 51-yard scamper. His workhorse effort was desperately needed because quarterback Phil Simms, playing in windy, frigid conditions, only managed 94 yards passing.

1. Phil Simms, Super Bowl XXI Vs. Broncos, Jan. 25, 1987

Giants quarterback Phil Simms runs with the ball against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXI on Jan. 25, 1987, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Giants quarterback Phil Simms runs with the ball against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXI on Jan. 25, 1987, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

This was about as close as a quarterback gets to pitching a perfect game. Simms was 22-of-25 for 268 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-20 blowout of Denver. His completion percentage of 88 still stands as a Super Bowl record. Needless to say, Simms was named the game’s MVP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

A STATION IS BORN
Road To Houston

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia