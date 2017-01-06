10 Most Memorable Performances In Giants Playoff History

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Sunday, the Giants will return to the NFL postseason for the first time in five years. Being a franchise with four Lombardi Trophies, it’s no surprise that Big Blue has racked up its share of playoff glory.

Here’s a look at the 10 most memorable playoff performances by Giants in the Super Bowl era.

10. Devin Thomas, NFC Championship Game Vs. 49ers, Jan. 22, 2012



Talk about being in the right place at the right time. Thomas recovered two fumbles in the 20-17 victory at Candlestick Park, both by 49ers punt returner Kyle Williams. The first set up a fourth-quarter touchdown that put the Giants on top 20-14. The second allowed Big Blue to retain possession of the ball in overtime before Lawrence Tynes kicked the game-winning field goal that sent the Giants back to the Super Bowl.

9. Plaxico Burress, NFC Championship Game Vs. Packers, Jan. 20, 2008



Playing at Lambeau Field in a wind chill of minus-23 degrees, Burress hauled in 11 receptions for 151 yards in the 23-20 overtime victory. The only reason Burress’ peformance is not higher on this list is because he didn’t score a touchdown.

8. Ike Hilliard, NFC Championship Game Vs. Vikings, Jan. 14, 2001



In a 41-0 shellacking of Minnesota to earn a spot in Super Bowl XXXV, Hilliard caught 10 passes for 155 yards, including touchdowns of 46 and 7 yards.

7. Amani Toomer, Wild Card Game Vs. 49ers, Jan. 5, 2003



One of the greatest individual performances in franchise playoff history came in one painful game for Giants fans. Toomer caught eight passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns — all in the first half. But New York blew a 38-14 third-quarter lead and fell to Terrell Owens and the Niners, 39-38.

6. Matt Bahr, NFC Championship Game Vs. 49ers, Jan. 20, 1991



Few people want to give kickers much credit, but that wasn’t the case after Bahr booted five field goals — three from beyond 40 yards — to account for all of Big Blue’s points in a 15-13 victory at Candlestick Park. The hard-fought victory sent the Giants to Super Bowl XXV.

5. Eli Manning, Super Bowl XLII Vs. Patriots, Feb. 3, 2008



There’s only enough room on this list for one of Manning’s two Super Bowl MVP games, and picking one over the other requires splitting some serious hairs. This one gets the nod over Super Bowl XLVI four years later because Manning tossed two touchdowns (rather than one), including the game-winning 13-yarder to Burress with 39 seconds left. And of course, he was also on the other end of David Tyree’s iconic helmet catch.

4. Joe Morris, Divisional Playoffs Vs. 49ers, Jan. 4, 1987



Morris was nothing short of electrifying during a 49-3 home rout of San Francisco. He rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. His 6.63 yards-per-carry average is still a Giants playoff record. Big Blue went on to win the Super Bowl.

3. Kerry Collins, NFC Championship Game Vs. Vikings, Jan. 14, 2001



In the 41-0 whipping of Minnesota at Giants Stadium, Collins passed for 381 yards and five touchdowns. Even more remarkable, he threw his final TD just three minutes into the second half and didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

2. Rodney Hampton, Wild Card Game Vs. Vikings, Jan. 9, 1994



In a 17-10 win at Giants Stadium, Hampton rushed 33 times for a team-playoff-record 161 yards and two touchdowns, including a 51-yard scamper. His workhorse effort was desperately needed because quarterback Phil Simms, playing in windy, frigid conditions, only managed 94 yards passing.

1. Phil Simms, Super Bowl XXI Vs. Broncos, Jan. 25, 1987



This was about as close as a quarterback gets to pitching a perfect game. Simms was 22-of-25 for 268 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-20 blowout of Denver. His completion percentage of 88 still stands as a Super Bowl record. Needless to say, Simms was named the game’s MVP.