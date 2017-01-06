Early Morning Fire Rips Through 3-Story Building In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An early morning fire ripped through a multi-purpose building Friday in the Bronx.
The three-alarm fire broke out in the basement of a restaurant called the Lotus Flame around 2 a.m. on Morris Park Avenue.
“We had fire in the stairwell between the cellar and the first floor, it extended up to the second and third floor, the top floor, and into the roof space,” FDNY Deputy Fire Chief Russell Reegan said.
The fire was put out about two hours later. Fire officials said the weather made it difficult.
“Cold, windy night,” Reegan said. “A lot of icing outside. Everybody had to be careful as far as keeping their footing. Excellent job done by the units too. A lot of fire to open up and confine.”
Two residents had to be rescued and are suffering from smoke inhalation, but are expected to OK, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck. Four firefighters were also hurt and one had to be taken to the hospital.
It’s still unclear what sparked the blaze.
The investigation is ongoing.