CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
Breaking: Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport | Watch: CBSN | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Police: Man Killed, Driver Arrested Following Overnight Crash In Wyandanch

January 6, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: Suffolk County, wyandanch

WYANDANCH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island have arrested a man who they said was driving under the influence when he crashed his vehicle overnight, killing his passenger.

Rosaly Agosto, 31, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol, Suffolk County Police said.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Brook Avenue in Wyandanch.

Police said Agosto was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer eastbound on Lake Avenue when he lost control while trying to turn right on Brook Avenue. The vehicle overturned.

A backseat passenger, identified as 46-year-old Solomon Maithya, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A front passenger was treated at the scene. Agosto was not hurt.

Agosto is set to appear in court on Friday.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

A STATION IS BORN
Road To Houston

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia