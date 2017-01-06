Police: Man Killed, Driver Arrested Following Overnight Crash In Wyandanch

WYANDANCH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island have arrested a man who they said was driving under the influence when he crashed his vehicle overnight, killing his passenger.
Rosaly Agosto, 31, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol, Suffolk County Police said.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Brook Avenue in Wyandanch.
Police said Agosto was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer eastbound on Lake Avenue when he lost control while trying to turn right on Brook Avenue. The vehicle overturned.
A backseat passenger, identified as 46-year-old Solomon Maithya, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A front passenger was treated at the scene. Agosto was not hurt.
Agosto is set to appear in court on Friday.