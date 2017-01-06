Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant To Close By 2021, Reports Say

BUCHANAN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The aging Indian Point nuclear power plant will be closed by 2021 under a new agreement reached with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, multiple reports say.
A person familiar with the agreement but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the agreement on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Friday.
One of the plant’s two nuclear reactors will cease operations by April 2020, while the other must close down by April 2021, the New York Times reported.
A spokesperson for Cuomo said he’s been working on a possible agreement for 15 years and until it’s done, it’s not done.
The Democratic governor has long called for the plant’s closure, saying its operation is too hazardous so close to New York City. More than 17 million people live within 50 miles of the plant, which sits along the lower Hudson River 30 miles north of the city.
A spokesperson for Indian Point’s operator Entergy declined to comment.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)