New Jersey Judge Won’t Order School To Put Girl On Boys Basketball Team

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey judge has refused to order a Catholic school to allow a girl to play on the eighth grade boys basketball team.

The judge on Thursday found there was no legal foundation for 12-year-old Sydney Phillips‘ right to play basketball.

Her parents wanted her to play on the boys team after St. Theresa’s School in Kenilworth had canceled the girls team.

Her father, Scott, previously told CBS New York they went to the school for options and ultimately requested she play on the boys team, but the school said “no way.”

Scott Phillips said he was told, “Girls play with girls, boys play with boys.”

The family argued the archdiocese does not have a specific rule prohibiting girls from playing on the boys’ team. The school said in a legal response that her application was filed late. Scott Phillips disputes that.

“I tried going through all the proper steps all the way up the ladder and got nowhere, so unfortunately I had to take it to the next step, which is the legal system,” he said.”We just want to play basketball.”

The archdiocese and the school said the school had offered to let her play for a girls team at a neighboring school.

Phillips’ father told NJ.com he was disappointed by the ruling. He said he and his wife would have to decide what they will do next.

