NYC’s Best New Restaurants Of 2017, From French To Italian And More

There are plenty of restaurants in New York City. From rich French cuisine to a juicy steak, here are five new spots that are serving up menus and cocktails that are definitely worth trying. By Carly Petrone. denizen 88 Roebling St.

929-337-6412 More: Where To Get Wine On Tap In NYC Cheese lovers and wine enthusiasts will be happy to know that denizen is now open in North Williamsburg. Restauranteur Liam Seide has teamed up with Executive Chef John Poiarkoff, Fromager Emily Lindh, and Wine Director/Partner Chris Wilford to open up this 53-seat cheese-centric restaurant and wine bar. denizen’s features a rotating menu, so customers can enjoy an assortment of shareable small plates that highlight fresh and local ingredients. There is also a curated and diverse selection of domestic and international cheeses that can be ordered by the piece or paired with condiments made in-house. Sip on an impressive wine list, which is designed to complement the food (and specifically cheese) menus. Customers can opt for wine on tap, by the glass, carafe, or bottle. There is also a variety of craft beer, cider, and wine-based cocktails available. Sounds like a cheese and wine lovers dream.

Boucherie 99 7th Ave. South

212-873-1616 More: Best Bars With A Fireplace In NYC Those who are craving traditional French cuisine should head over to the newly-opened Boucherie in the heart of the West Village. Run by Executive Chef Jerome Dihui, formerly of Pastis, this brasserie is catered to the meat eater — the name of the restaurant means “craft of the butcher,” after all. Feast on their classic Cotes de Chevreuil, an herb-crusted rack of venison, or the Cote de Boeuf Pour Deux, a 36 oz. dry-aged tomahawk rib-eye for two, served with bone marrow. You can always start with Escargots Gratine (roasted snails cooked in garlic butter, béchamel, Gruyere, and baby arugula) or the Moulles a la Normande (mussels cooked Normandy-style with cream, mushrooms, bacon, and Calvados). But if you’re really craving a burger, the Boucherie Burger will satisfy you – it’s made with dry-aged Pat LaFrieda blend and topped with caramelized onions and aged Gruyere. Grab a cozier seat up on the mezzanine overlooking the restaurant, or sit by the fireplace.

Sauce & Barrel 97 Washing St.

10006

212-480-6800 Downtown Manhattan: Where To Eat, See And Play If you’re in the Financial District, then make sure to stop by Sauce & Barrel, the new Italian American pizzeria bar nestled among all those downtown skyscrapers. You’ll probably notice the shiny red Italforni “Bull” oven once you sit down. This special, tri-layer oven is designed specifically for making pizza and is the first of its kind in the U.S. Nosh on delicious pizzas like their Pickled Pepper (peppers, pickled shallots, soppressata), Smoked Mozzarella, Tangerine (candied tangerine, gorgonzola, chili flakes), and many more. There are also house dishes like fried mozzarella, Arancini with cherry pepper aioli, and brussel sprouts with ricotta. You can also wash it all down with the help of Jack Zemke, who is leading a cocktail program of spritzes and barrel-aged spirits.

Chao Chao 171 Ave A

212-475-3171 More: Best Poke In NYC A brand new Vietnamese restaurant has opened up in the East Village. Chao Chao is the brainchild of Stephan Brezinsky and offers traditional, yet innovative Vietnamese cuisine to New Yorkers. This 65-seat restaurant features white-washed brick walls adorned with green plants and glass terrariums, succulents and plants. Guests can enjoy bold flavors filled with plenty of heat. Start out with Taro Tots – tapioca and coconut flake battered taro, fried, and tossed in wasabi tobiko and finger limes, served with fish sauce aioli, or their chicken wings that are glazed in a caramel, fish sauce, and five spice blend. Heartier options include Thit Kho, Banana Leaf Fish, and Cari bo. Make sure to pair your meal with a glass of sake, sherry, or innovative cocktail like the Nah Toi — a take on the classic negroni — or the Foreign Legion Bubonnet, made with carbonated sake, ginger, orange, lemon, and Tmr’s tonic.

Benjamin Prime 23 E. 40th St.

New York, NY 10016 More: Best Steakhouses In NYC Benjamin Restaurant Group recently opened up its newest venture, Benjamin Steakhouse Prime, located in the heart of East Midtown. This 10,000-square-foot space has multiple level seating, private dining options and features signature Benjamin Steakhouse dishes like the porterhouse for two, sizzling Canadian bacon, and rack of lamb. Highlights include steak tartar, grilled oysters and scallops on the half shell, and lobster mac & cheese. Their wide variety of USDA Prime Dry Aged meat, succulent seafood, and the simplicity of the grill makes this bustling restaurant a stand out. Start off your meal with one of their inventive cocktails or something from their extensive wine list or sit back and unwind afterwards with a nice glass of port.