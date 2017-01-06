Schwartz: Red Bulls, Montclair State Team For New Digs For Red Bulls II

By Peter Schwartz

When the Red Bulls franchise called Giants Stadium home from 1996 to 2009, there were many nights when even a good crowd could be called a sparse crowd.

Having 30,000 in a 78,000-seat stadium doesn’t add up to a great atmosphere when there’s a sea of empty seats. That problem was alleviated when Red Bull Arena opened in 2010.

When there has been a full house of 25,000 on hand or even a crowd of say 15,000 to 20,000, the atmosphere has been electric because it’s an intimate venue. Fast forward to 2015 and the creation of New York Red Bulls II, a developmental team that would play in the third division United Soccer League. NYRB II played at Red Bull Arena for their first two campaigns and won the USL championship this past season. But after two seasons in their parent club’s home, it was clear that NYRB II was in the same position as the first team was six years earlier. They needed a smaller place to play.

“Red Bull Arena was a little too cavernous for the USL team,” said Shaun Oliver, general manager of NYRB II and the chief operating officer of Red Bull Arena. “It provides a great place to play, but the pressure to play in front of 400 to 1,000 people at a 25,000-seat stadium isn’t exactly the same as playing in front of 1,000 to 2,000 people at a much more intimate stadium.”

So, Red Bulls II now has their own field of dreams at Montclair State University. The Red Bulls are making upgrades to MSU Soccer Park and the facility will be ready to go for the USL side in 2017.

In the first phase of upgrades, the seating capacity was increased to 3,500 to meet USL guidelines. Some camera towers and a press box were also built.

“The first thing we wanted to do was create an intimate atmosphere that still gives them a professional feel, but also gives the fans a little more access to our USL players and creates a small difference between the two brands,” Oliver said.

In the second phase of improvements, the seating capacity is expected to be increased to 5,000. In addition, four locker rooms will be built that will provide a full enclosure to the stadium. The hope is that Phase 2 will be completed sometime during the 2017 season, but the facility is looking really good right now.

“It turned out to be a lot more intimate and nicer than even I thought it was going to be when we first built it,” Oliver said.

The Red Bulls actually began their relationship with Montclair State in 2007 when Bruce Arena took over as head coach. The team built a grass field and a locker room and practiced there for a couple of years before building a new training facility in Whippany.

So when the Red Bulls began looking for a smaller place for NYRB II to play, they looked at college campuses and that resulted in a reunion with Montclair State.

“Montclair State University is excited to welcome New York Red Bulls II to their new home here on our campus,” said Carol Blazejowski, the school’s associate vice president for external relations and the former president/GM of the WNBA’s New York Liberty. “This mutually beneficial partnership will provide valuable opportunities for the team, their fan base, the University community and local residents.”

With the new intimate home for NYRB II, the organization is going to be able to bring fans closer to the game and give them more access to the players. Similar to Yankees or Mets fans being able to go see the stars of tomorrow on Staten Island or in Brooklyn, the plan is for Red Bulls fans to get a glimpse of players that will eventually step on the pitch at Red Bull Arena.

Whether it’s viewing Tyler Adams, Derrick Etienne, or Brandon Allen, fans will have an opportunity to get up close and personal with future Red Bulls players at MSU Soccer Park before they complete their road to Harrison.

“We plan to have a lot more fan interaction than you can possibly have at Red Bull Arena, and, really, the idea is for the soccer community to get out and meet the players of tomorrow,” Oliver said.

The partnership between the Red Bulls and Montclair State is going to be great for the community. Not only will there be a professional soccer club playing in Essex County, but the students on campus will have some incredible opportunities. The team is having conversations with the school’s multimedia department about providing a live stream on a professional level. Students will also have the chance to work on game days in operations and in media relations.

It’s a win-win situation for all parties involved, even the first team Red Bulls, who just might make use of smaller facility as well.

“We have talked about a few ideas,” Oliver said. “We do plan on having some sort of first team presence up there at some point.”

Since U.S. Open Cup matches don’t generally draw MLS-size crowds to Red Bull Arena, the team could shift those games to MSU Soccer Park to create a more appropriate atmosphere. Other possibilities for the first team include a practice or even a friendly match with NYRB II.

The entire New York Red Bulls organization continues to get stronger from top to bottom. With Red Bull Arena, the first team has, arguably, the best stadium in MLS. As the Red Bulls continue to strengthen their roster in their quest to win a league championship, there’s help on the way in the form of NYRB II, who has talented players that are already champions.

Now, the Red Bulls of the future will have a home of their own in a facility that will bring local soccer fans even closer to the game.

