Tilikum, Orca Who Killed Trainer And Was Subject Of SeaWorld Documentary, Dies

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Tilikum, an orca that killed a trainer at SeaWorld Orlando in 2010, has died.

Sea World says in a statement posted online that Tilikum died Friday. A cause of death had not yet been determined, though the orca was being treated for a persistent bacterial infection. He was estimated to be 36 years old.

Tilikum was profiled in the documentary “Blackfish,” which helped sway popular opinion against keeping killer whales in captivity at SeaWorld parks.

As SeaWorld’s most prolific male orca, he sired 14 calves in the nearly 25 years he was at SeaWorld Orlando.

“Tilikum has been a beloved member of the SeaWorld Family for 25 years and has touched the lives of millions. He will be missed greatly by the SeaWorld family, as well as the many people he inspired,” SeaWorld posted on Facebook.

Criticism over keeping orcas captive grew after Tilikum grabbed trainer Dawn Brancheau following a “Dine with Shamu” show and pulled her into the pool, killing her.

Tilikum was also involved in the deaths of two other people in the 1990s.

On Sunday, SeaWorld’s park in San Diego will be closing its orca show following years of criticism about keeping whales in captivity.

SeaWorld says the killer whales will star in a new attraction starting this summer that showcases their natural behavior in the wild.

“The fountains, the style of music, the style of theatrics from our trainers, that’s all moving away,” said SeaWorld Vice President Brian Morrow.

“The trainers aren’t safe and the whales aren’t happy,” said “Blackfish” director and producer Gabriela Cowperthwaite. “They’re still just doing manic circles around concrete swimming pools.”

