3 To See At ACC: Meet Winter, Isabella & Juice!

CBSNewYork And 1010 WINS Team With Animal Care Centers of NYC To Help Boost Pet Adoptions January 7, 2017 3:12 PM
Filed Under: 3 To See At ACC, ACC, Animal Care Centers of NYC, animal shelter, Bunnies, Cats, Dogs, NYCACC, Pet Adoption, Rabbits

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Winter, Isabella & Juice!

Juice (A1100693 – photo above) “Juice is my Zen dog,” an ACC volunteer notes, “quiet, calm, gentle, respectful, radiating good will to all in such a soft way.” This big, affectionate pup “shakes paw and knows several other commands.” Meet Juice, who’s about 4 years old, at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Winter (A1098759) available for adoption at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Blvd. (Photo Credit: Animal Care Centers of NYC)

Winter (A1098759) Approximately three-year-old Winter, an ACC volunteer writes, “has all the warmth you&apos;ll need to keep you company for every season! She walks well on a leash, seems to be housebroken (waiting &apos;til we are outside to do her business), and loves to say hi to people on the street. This friendly girl has yet to see a face she doesn&apos;t want to run over and say hello to (in fact, she may need a little training to remind her not to jump up and lick the face of every stranger she sees). Winter is a wiggly, bouncy, curious lady who can’t wait to meet you!” Meet her at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Blvd.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s  three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Isabella (A1099561) available for adoption at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street. (Photo Credit: Animal Care Centers of NYC)

Isabella (A1099561) Isabella, an ACC volunteer notes, “is very mellow and easy to handle. She&apos;s unfazed by people, and adores being petted. If you turn your attention elsewhere, she asks for more attention in the most polite way imaginable… In addition to being well-mannered, Isabella is very beautiful, with pretty calico ears, big round eyes, a delicate little dewlap, and a cute splotch of calico fur on one side of her nose.” Meet Isabella, who’s approximately three years old, at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adoption@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible.  Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

January 7, 12-4 pm: Dog Adoptions at Biscuits & Bath Sutton Place, 1064 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10022 **dogs only**

January 8, 12-4 pm: Rabbit Adoption Event, Petco at 1280 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10028 **rabbits only**

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.

