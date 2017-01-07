Man, Woman Assault MTA Bus Driver In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An MTA bus driver was assaulted in the Bronx on Friday, police say.
The incident happened near the intersection of 793 Southern Boulevard around 5 p.m.
A woman spit in the 48-year-old driver’s eye, and a man punched him in the face, police said.
The woman was described as a black female, approximately 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and 120 to 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat.
The man was described as an Hispanic male, approximately 18 to 20 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and 130 to 140 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
The driver was taken to Lincoln Hospital for evaluation.
