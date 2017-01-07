Winter Storm Warning In Place For Long Island, Parts Of New Jersey

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A strong winter storm will be making its way through the Tri-State area Saturday, with the heaviest snow totals registering east of the city.
As CBS2’s John Marshall reported, a winter storm warning is in effect for Long Island and parts of coastal New Jersey. The five boroughs and parts of central New Jersey are under a winter weather advisory.
Areas under the winter storm warning can expect heavy snowfall totaling upwards of eight inches.
1010 WIN’s Roger Stern was outside the New York City Sanitation Department depot at Spring and West Streets as trucks filled with salt set out to make sure the roads around the city remained passable Saturday.
Dangerous driving conditions are expected throughout the day Saturday as the storm makes its way through the area. If you have to stop and your vehicle doesn’t have anti-lock breaks, make sure to pump the break pedal if you go into a skid. For those east of the city, make sure to dress warmly in case you get stuck and have to shut off the engine.
