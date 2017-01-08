Police Search For Suspects After Mother Of 4 Shot Dead In The Bronx

January 8, 2017 12:59 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in the Bronx on Friday.

According to police, Cindy Diaz, a mother of four, was shot and killed in front of the West Farms Convenience store on Boston Road at around 5:55 p.m.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men that turned violent. According to police, Diaz was walking home from the convenience store with food for her children when she was caught in the gunfire.

Another man involved in the altercation was also injured, police say.

Police are offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest in this case.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.

