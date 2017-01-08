1/8 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

January 8, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Weather

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As expected, it was a frigid finish to the weekend! Despite some sunshine today, gusty winds made things feel so much worse…and that will be the case tonight! Expect lows in the single digits and low teens overnight, with chills of -5 to 10 degrees…bundle up!

Tomorrow will be another very cold day with temps stuck in the upper teens and mid 20s…with wind chills during the day only in the single digits & teens. Another day for the hardcore winter gear!

Tuesday will be warmer but we’ll be stuck in the mid and upper 30s. There is also an area of energy moving toward us that will bring some rain late Tuesday night…but there could be some flakes/sleet mixed in early Tuesday morning – we’ll keep an eye on that.

Have a great night and stay warm!

