Odell Beckham, Several Teammates Warm Up Shirtless Before Packers Game

Ryan Mayer
The NFL playoffs often provide us with frigid weather conditions for the teams to play in. That’s certainly the case in Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers, that has been immortalized in the words of John Facenda as the “frozen tundra”.
This year is no different as the Giants make the trip to Lambeau for their Wild Card weekend date with the Pack. Temperatures are in the low double digits, but, that didn’t stop Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and several of his teammates from warming up with no shirts and shorts prior to the game.
Beckham and friends aren’t the only players that were seen warming up shirtless in frigid temps on Sunday, as Steelers wide receiver Ryan Shazier did the same thing prior to his team’s game against the Dolphins.