Back Stories: The Mystery Behind Queens Borough President Donald Manes

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — As WCBS Newsradio 880 celebrates 50 years of covering news in New York, we bring you a new daily series, called WCBS Back Stories, sharing new stories about the people, places and events that marked the past five decades.
Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
The story of Donald Manes is one of corruption, drama and lies. It is also the story of a rising star prosecutor. Alex Silverman has the backstory on the former Queens borough president and the role Rudy Giuliani played in his prosecution.
Listen to archived audio of news reports from early 1986 about the mystery surrounding the suicide attempt and ultimate death of Queens Borough President Donald Manes.
