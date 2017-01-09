3 Sought In String Of Violent Brooklyn Robberies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for three suspects in connection with a series of violent muggings in the Coney Island area of Brooklyn.

Five incidents have been reported since last November.

The suspects first struck on Nov. 30, when they allegedly snatched a purse from a 61-year-old woman as she was walking into her apartment building on West 33rd Street. The purse contained a cell phone and $6 in cash.

Police said two weeks later, the suspects knocked a 68-year-old man unconscious, taking $120 in cash from his wallet before fleeing.

In another instance, police said they pushed an 82-year-old woman to the ground and took her pocketbook, which contained $350 in cash.

.A 78-year-old man was robbed of $160 in cash, a MetroCard, a bank card, and other items, but was not hurt, police said.

In the most recent incident on Dec. 29, a 62-year-old woman hit her head on the ground when she was kicked in the back and fell. Police said nothing was stolen from her.

