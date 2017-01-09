Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Blaze In Bushwick Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are combating a fast moving fire in a Bushwick apartment building Monday afternoon.
Authorities say flames broke out at 3:33 p.m. on the top floor of the three-story residence at 420 Evergreen Ave.
The blaze quickly spread to the space between the ceiling and the roof. The fire department called a third alarm at 3:43 p.m.
There are no injuries at this time as firefighters work towards placing the blaze under control.
The New York Red Cross is responding to the scene to assist any displaced residents.
