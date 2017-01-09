CBS2_header-logo
Jason Pierre-Paul Rules Out Signing 1-Year Deal With Giants

January 9, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Jason Pierre-Paul, New York Giants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Jason Pierre-Paul isn’t interested in signing another one-year deal.

The impending free agent defensive end told reporters Monday he wants to return to the Giants but that he’s looking for a multiyear contract.

“I’ve done proved it,” Pierre-Paul said, a day after the Giants were eliminated from the playoffs by the Packers. “There’s not a guy like me doing it with 7½ fingers.”

Pierre-Paul lost part of his right hand in a 2015 Fourth of July fireworks accident.

MORE: Palladino: Blame The Defense For Giants Being One And Done

The Giants had offered JPP a long-term, $60 million contract before his accident. They, however, pulled the offer, and Pierre-Paul played 2015 under the $14.8 million franchise tag.

New York then signed him to a one-year, $10.5 million offer before this past season.

Big Blue could place the franchise tag on Pierre-Paul again. If that happens, he and the Giants would have until July to agree on a long-term deal. If no such deal is reached, he would either have to sign the one-year franchise tender that is estimated to be about $17 million or sit out the season.

Pierre-Paul, 28, missed the final four regular season games and the wild-card game this past season after undergoing sports hernia surgery. He suffered the injury Dec. 4 against the Steelers.

In 12 games, Pierre-Paul had 53 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles. He got off to a slow start but finally appeared to be regaining the form that made him a Pro Bowler in 2011 and 2012. In the two games before he suffered the groin injury, he registered 5½ sacks.

