Many Museums Stop Offering Free Memberships To IDNYC Cardholders

January 9, 2017 9:27 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A major perk of the New York City municipal ID card is quietly becoming a thing of the past.

As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, a number of the bigger cultural institutions, such as the Guggenheim, the Brooklyn Museum, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and the Queens Botanical Gardens have quietly stopped offering free memberships to the holders of IDNYC cards.

“It was never assumed that those organizations would always offer free annual memberships, so some drop off, some new groups replacing some of the older groups was always assumed and built into the plan,” said city Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-26th).

Van Bramer said the City Council was thankful for the two years they heled make NYC ID a success.

