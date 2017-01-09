Officer Killed In Orlando, Massive Manhunt Underway For Suspect

ORLANOD, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — An Orlando police officer who was gunned down while on duty has died.

Orlando police announced the officer’s death on its official Twitter account Monday morning. The shooting happened near a Walmart store in Orlando earlier Monday morning.

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

The tweet said, “One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words.” With the Twitter post was a video of the officer’s body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.

Police tell news outlets that suspect Markeith Loyd is still on the run. A massive manhunt is underway and several schools are in lockdown mode.

Markeith Loyd is the suspect who shot OPD officer this morning. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/TeABsCsTh4 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Loyd is also wanted in connection with the slaying of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG reported.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them.

